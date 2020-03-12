Disneyland Officially Closes Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

iStock
If you've been wondering what to do with your Disneyland plans for spring break amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, wonder no more. The theme park in Anaheim, California, just announced that it will be closing both Disneyland and California Adventure from now until the end of March.
Disneyland's closure follows similar actions by other theme parks, universities, music festivals, and even the NBA.
As the coronavirus spreads through the US, companies and organizations are going with a "better safe than sorry" approach to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. According to its official statement, Disneyland will be closed starting Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month. Meanwhile, the Disneyland hotels will remain open a couple extra days, until March 16, to give current guests time to pack and make alternative travel arrangements.
Disneyland posted an official statement on the closures on Twitter.
It reads:
“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month. The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.”
The statement also reveals that Disneyland will work with customers to refund pre-purchased tickets and hotel stays but warned that due to the likely high volume of callers, the wait to talk to someone may be long and requests "patience" from callers.
The Disney company also wanted to make it clear that there have been "no reported cases" of COVID-19 at the park.
So far, the closure only impacts Disneyland in California. Disney World in Florida will remain open for now. According to Variety, this is only the fourth time in history that Disneyland has ever closed its doors. The other three times were during 9/11, the Northridge earthquake, and after JFK's assassination.
The closures will impact more than just potential visitors.
Disneyland is currently the largest employer in Orange County, employing nearly 30,000 people and is a major contributor to the local economy. But the closure seemed inevitable, especially in light of the closures of Disneyland Shanghai, Disneyland Hong Kong, and Disneyland Tokyo earlier this year and California Governor Gavin Newsom's recent call for any large gatherings of over 250 people to be canceled.
The impacts of the coronavirus will most likely only get worse.
To date, there are over 1,200 cases of COVID-19 across the US and 36 people have died. California, where Disneyland is located, now has nearly 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus at the time of this writing. While there's still no vaccine or treatment available, experts are recommending social distancing and basic cold/flu season hygiene such as constant hand washing (for 20 seconds or longer), sneezing or coughing into a sleeve, and self-quarantining if you or a member of your household is feeling under the weather.
