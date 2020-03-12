Doctors Warn Men Should Have Fertility Tested After Coronavirus Infection

The comments were made this week by Professor Li Yufeng, who leads the hospital's Centre for Reproductive Medicine.

Tongji Hospital, the Daily Mail reported, is affiliated with Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and is one of China's government hospitals specifically designated to treat the virus.



So far, most of what we've heard about the deadly respiratory illness is that it impacts the lungs and immune system of infected patients. But from what doctors have observed so far, COVID-19 has many similarities to the severe acute respiratory syndrome virus, or SARS, which wreaked havoc in 2002 and 2003. During that period, "medics observed serious immune system damage in the testicles of some male patients," The Daily Mail reported.

Hence, the sudden concern that this, too, could have a similar impact -- particularly because COVID-19 and SARS share the same host cell receptor, known as ACE2.