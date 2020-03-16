Husband Gets Slammed Online for Refusing To Buy Wine for His Pregnant Wife

"My OB was the head of the OB department for a major metro hospital conglomerate," one commenter wrote. "One glass of wine a day has no effect on the baby. Alcohol is also a smooth muscle relaxer and is helpful for preventing term labor ... it's not your place to decide."

"I mean, all around the world people drink a bit while pregnant," a second person said. "We don’t know at what point alcohol becomes a danger to the fetus, so the Center for Disease Control says none despite evidence to the contrary, but most doctors will say a few sips is fine."

"Regardless of the wine debate, which is heavily debated in the pregnancy community, you're the [expletive] for saying 'she was under no circumstances drinking anything,'" someone else added. "You really don't have that authority AT ALL and you also should maybe have a conversation with your wife rather than demanding."