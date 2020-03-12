Big Brother Takes Sister to Father-Daughter Dance -- After Dad Stands Her Up Again

One little boy in Atlanta, Georgia, is primed to get the Brother of the Year award after he stepped in for his little sister at one of her lowest moments. According to their mother, Trelysia Hamerter, 7-year-old Skylar was heartbroken when her dad backed out of taking her to the father-daughter dance at school last month -- for the second year in a row. Big brother Christian wasted no time. Before she knew it, the 11-year-old was suited up to go as her date instead, and he played the part to a T.
Trelysia Hamerter shared the news in a heartbreaking Facebook post February 29.
"She cried because she had her heart set on going," the mother shared. "I felt so bad because there was nothing I could do because I’m not a male (obviously)."
But that's when Christian stepped up to the plate in a way no one was expecting.
"[He] said he’d take her because he wanted his sister to know that she deserves a man keeping his word and making her feel special," Trelysia said.
"Y’all I literally cried ... "
(Seriously -- we're about to cry over here, too.)
"Just know that I’m raising someone a GREAT HUSBAND one day," the proud mother added.
He certainly will.
And on Facebook, plenty of users seemed to agree. More than 33K people have liked the post.
"You are definitely raising a good man," one person wrote. "It's all you. I would be honored to call him son in law. Great job mom. Awesome kids."
"Home grown to be a man before his time," another added. "I absolutely love it."
Others commented on the beautiful sibling bond her kids already clearly have.
"Beautiful children and such a loving brother," one person wrote. "You’re definitely an awesome mom and doing a great job with your babies."
"What a beautiful young lady and a handsome, sweet, loving young man to step up for his sister," someone else shared. "I love this story and I hope they both had a wonderful time. Daddy missed out sorry about his luck. (Not.) You are doing an amazing job Momma."
To date, the post has been shared more than 52K times across Facebook.
It's easy to see why.
This big brother's heart of gold shows that he's a man of compassion (even if he's all but 11 years old). At the end of the day, the internet is celebrating that story, instead of focusing on how a father could -- two years running -- stand up his own daughter for something so important to her.
Hopefully, that's the story little Skylar remembers most about that day, as well. In the end, the people who stand up for us instead of letting us down are the ones who show us what love truly is.
