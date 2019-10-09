Quad Mom's Eye-Opening 'In & Out Photos' After 4 Babies Are the Tribute Her Body Deserves

Adjusting to life as a mom of five -- and watching her older son grow into his big brother status -- has made these last six months pretty magical.

She's also opened up with her Instagram followers about her painful fertility journey, which involved several miscarriages before she and her husband, Syman, embarked upon fertility treatments in October 2018.

"Our first day of injections started on Halloween and I remember trick or treating with Carson and Syman feeling so hopeful that this would finally be it," she reflected in an October 2019 Instagram post.

Sadly, there would still be more hurdles in their way.

"I went on to have two more unsuccessful pregnancies after that," she continued. "The pain became suffocating and I wanted to talk about it publicly but didn’t know how. Flash forward a year later and I’m sharing footage with all of you from the day the darkness finally lifted. The day our not one, but four rainbow babies were born. It’s still so hard to believe they’re really here and that they’re mine."