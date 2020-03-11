Mom of 16 Claps Back at Shopper Who Publicly Shamed Her for ‘Hoarding’ Toilet Paper

If Bonell's name sounds familiar, that might be because the mom has made headlines before -- for being a mom of 16.

(That's right, 16 KIDS.)

In her March 6 Facebook post, she got straight to the point -- and had one main message for a woman who gave her side-eye while she was stocking up at the store.

"OH NO YOU DON'T!!!!!" wrote Bonell. "No lady, you don't get to stand behind me in the checkout line in the grocery store. With your voice dripping sarcasm and your crinkled brow."