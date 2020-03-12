Instead of Tying My Tubes, a Doctor Put Metal Coils in My Body & They Almost Killed Me



Candice Brewster

This story is a difficult one, but I’ll start by saying I’ve had numerous trials and travails over the last 12 years, but this one is specific to my health and self image.



About four or five years ago, I had a major decline in my health and [neither] I, nor my doctors, had any idea what was wrong with me. I had a minor outpatient surgery that went awry and I ended up the next day in the hospital extremely ill. Over the course of a few days, my kidneys went into failure, my blood pressure completely bottomed out, I was diagnosed with congenital heart failure, I was in sepsis, and I almost died.

