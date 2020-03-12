Instead of Tying My Tubes, a Doctor Put Metal Coils in My Body & They Almost Killed Me

Candice Brewster
This story is a difficult one, but I’ll start by saying I’ve had numerous trials and travails over the last 12 years, but this one is specific to my health and self image.
About four or five years ago, I had a major decline in my health and [neither] I, nor my doctors, had any idea what was wrong with me. I had a minor outpatient surgery that went awry and I ended up the next day in the hospital extremely ill. Over the course of a few days, my kidneys went into failure, my blood pressure completely bottomed out, I was diagnosed with congenital heart failure, I was in sepsis, and I almost died.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
A few months later, I could barely walk.
My joints hurt very badly and my hips would pop out of socket every time I stood up. The pain was excruciating. I was 100 percent sure I would be bedridden within months; the pain and progression was that bad. I had major brain fog and my short term memory was non-existent.
While visiting my father in Arkansas, I read a medical article that changed my life.
Over time, my body was building up scar tissue and the interior of these coils have PET fibers.
The biggest issue is my embarrassment and unhappiness with how I physically look.
I’ve let it affect me to the point of not having a social life anymore. I’ve dedicated my life to my job and my family. I realized a couple of days ago, in having a conversation with a good friend, the extent of my unhealthy self-view. I’m my own worst enemy and it’s not pretty. I’ve let the fact that I’ve gone from a size four to a size eight dictate my life. Twenty-ish pounds on my small frame. That’s apparently what my self esteem is worth.
I turn down social invitations, from female and male friends alike. I was actually asked to dinner by a pretty great guy last week and initially turned him down because I haven’t seen him in a few years. Or more accurately, he hasn’t seen me.
The ONLY reason I’m writing publicly about this is the fact that in 14 months, I turn 50 years old.
You would think that someone of my intelligence and years would know better than to be that self-deprecating.
As females, we set such ridiculous standards for ourselves. I’m a damn good person. I’m an accomplished chef, a great baker, and a fantastic mom. I make a really good living, I’m kind, I own a car and a lovely home, and I’m crazy responsible and reliable. Why do we as women let our self-worth and self-image be dictated by a number on a scale? I honestly don’t know … but I’m guilty as hell. When I wake up in the morning, I don’t see all those attributes I just listed. I see a number on a scale and a closet full of clothes I can’t wear.
I’m making a promise to myself to try very hard to cut myself some slack, enjoy the day to day more, get out more, eat what I want without such guilt, exercise more, say yes to random social events, and live life more in the moment.
I’m not looking to drastically change my life.
