Best Friends Use Tooth Fairy Money To ‘Stockpile’ Toilet Paper for Elderly Neighbors

Her mother said yes, and along with her 4-year-old friend Lucy, Addyson decided to go door-to-door to hand out the items to those in need.

That same day, Petrina shared a photo of the two girls on Facebook, walking side by side while pulling a wagon filled with paper goods.

"Loaded with toilet paper and tissues they purchased with pocket money and are walking around pensioner cottages seeing if they need any," Petrina wrote in the post's caption.

It didn't take long for the photo to go viral. In fact, to date it has more than 5,000 shares.

