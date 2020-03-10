Parents Love Teacher’s Stamp Hack for Making Sure Kids Are Washing Their Hands

Kids aren't always known for their ability to share, but they are great at sharing one thing: germs.

Woods doesn't just want her classroom to produce less sick kids -- she also doesn't want them to fall back on their schoolwork if they have to stay home. So, she started brainstorming ways to keep her kids healthy throughout the winter.

"Within our classroom, students have access to a sink, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes at all times," she says. But of course, little kids and colds seem to always find each other.

"When the absences began to increase within our classroom, I wanted a way to entice students to wash their hands more frequently," she explains.