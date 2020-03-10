Dad Tells Girl Her Doll 'Died' from Coronavirus To Teach a Lesson on Hand-Washing

For those of us wrangling small children, getting them to get on board with hand-washing can be really tricky.

Just like hiding vegetables in their mac and cheese, parents are getting desperate for ways to "inspire" their little ones to participate in this very necessary practice.

One dad on Reddit may have taken it a little too far with his 5-year-old daughter in an effort to get her to understand the seriousness of hand-washing.

The father, who lives in an area with a handful of cases and works with the elderly, feels it's imperative his kids increase their hand-washing, but his 5-year-old in particular is refusing to cooperate.



So he concocted a plan.