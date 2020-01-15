Dear Panic Shoppers: You Don't Need a Fortress of Sanitizer, My Immunocompromised Kid Does

Lily Wolff
Right now, I can’t turn on the television or look at my phone without seeing a story about COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus with symptoms like dry cough, fever and shortness of breath.

