Dear Panic Shoppers: You Don't Need a Fortress of Sanitizer, My Immunocompromised Kid Does

As the nation begins to panic, these items that we so desperately need in order to function on a daily basis have become scarce.

While I understand why the healthy population is stocking up on cleaning supplies and preventative items, families like ours need the same supplies just to survive. We have recently found ourselves trading boxes of face masks for bottles of Purell, as all of our medically fragile family friends are in the same position. We are trying our best to plan ahead, but as stores quickly lose stock and people hoard items to resell at an upcharge, we have begun to scramble.



Our reality is filled with copays for specialist visits and therapy appointments, medical and therapy equipment and supplies and so many other expenses above and beyond that of a typical family.

