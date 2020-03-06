Doctors Warn Against ‘Knockout Bottles’ Parents Are Making for Their Babies

"Have you heard of a 'knockout bottle'?" one mom asked in a January Facebook post.

Apparently, the bottles are designed to "knock out" babies (aka help them drift off to sleep), and they've been shared in countless social media posts over the last few months.

It all began with New York mom Alexis Delaney, who shared the original images in a since-deleted post back in November 2019, according to Metro.

"Y’all parents today!! Don’t know these knockout bottles!" she reportedly wrote at the time. "S--t worked every time. Especially when [the baby] is sick, add some Tylenol. Awww man out like the kite."

It was later shared in another Facebook post that's now going viral, by a mom named Maya Elizabeth. Hundreds of people started tagging their fellow mom friends in that post too, with some suggesting they "try this" with their little one.

"I've made a few of these," admitted one mom. "I wouldn't do the Tylenol, though."