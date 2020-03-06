Teacher Allegedly Slams Child's Head on His Desk as Punishment for Stealing a Juice Box

The incident, which was partially captured by school surveillance footage, happened after the boy allegedly stole a juice box from the cafeteria.

But why things escalated to physical violence is something that will never make sense to his mother, Kiana Randolph, according to ABC7.

Watching the video is incredibly disturbing -- for anyone, let alone the child's mother.

"You see him. At one point, my son's feet lift off the ground and my son is being choked," Randolph said. "That was very, very upsetting to watch as a mother."

