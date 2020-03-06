Calling Target Lovers: Get a $20 Gift Card For Spending $100 on Baby Necessities



Target

Baby needs a new pair of shoes. And mama needs ... a new pair of shoes.

Target is buying, right now, if you have a bit of storage space and some shopping savvy.

All you have to do is stock up on some baby essentials, and Target will give you $20. Stocking up, given the current state of the world, seems like a solid plan anyway.

So I made it easy for you. I rounded up some must-have essentials you probably need to get you through the current apocalypse. They all also all qualify for this $20 gift-card promotion.