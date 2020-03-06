Calling Target Lovers: Get a $20 Gift Card For Spending $100 on Baby Necessities

Baby needs a new pair of shoes. And mama needs ... a new pair of shoes.
Target is buying, right now, if you have a bit of storage space and some shopping savvy.
All you have to do is stock up on some baby essentials, and Target will give you $20. Stocking up, given the current state of the world, seems like a solid plan anyway.
So I made it easy for you. I rounded up some must-have essentials you probably need to get you through the current apocalypse. They all also all qualify for this $20 gift-card promotion.
The safe, long-term approach
Stock up on formula for the apocalypse.
Junk food for baby?
Sweet baby smells
Keep surfaces clean. Stay healthy.
