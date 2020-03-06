Calling Target Lovers: Get a $20 Gift Card For Spending $100 on Baby Necessities

Baby needs a new pair of shoes. And mama needs ... a new pair of shoes.

Target is buying, right now, if you have a bit of storage space and some shopping savvy. 

All you have to do is stock up on some baby essentials, and Target will give you $20. Stocking up, given the current state of the world, seems like a solid plan anyway. 

So I made it easy for you. I rounded up some must-have essentials you probably need to get you through the current apocalypse. They all also all qualify for this $20 gift-card promotion.

  • The safe, long-term approach

    Target

    Babies burn through wipes, so stocking up on them is an obvious way to build your baby-supply closet and earn yourself some cash.

    But here's the thing about baby wipes: Once you have them around because of baby, it's impossible to give them up. They become a must-have, inexpensive makeup remover, in-purse hand wash, in-car quick cleanup tool, and much more.

    These all-natural, sensitive-skin ones from Huggies ($5.49 for a three-pack) are terrific. When that baby is running for president, you'll still be using them. So spending $100 on them now, when they are priced this low, is a safe investment. 

    Also? Here's a $20 gift card.

  • Stock up on formula for the apocalypse.

    Target

    As we face a global pandemic, everyone is stocking up on water and supplies. Hopefully we'll never need any of it, but we do love to prep for an apocalypse.

    Consider this: Are you breastfeeding baby? What if you get sick? 

    Consider having some ready-to-feed, high-quality formula on hand, just in case. Even if the pandemic skips your town, there are plenty of other reasons to have a backup plan. Baby needs to eat, even if you can't feed him.

    This Similac Pro-Advance Non-GMO Infant Formula With Iron ($7.99) is ready to go. No need to mix it or find clean water. Anyone can handle this. Put some on a shelf just in case.

  • Junk food for baby?

    Target

    If you, like Liz's dog Bailey, are comfort-eating junk food right now, you're not alone. But your poor baby is left with ... what? Whirled peas?

    Get that child some junk food in the form of the Lil' Crunchies from Gerber ($1.99). No one, no matter how young, can resist Cheetos. And these are the baby-safe, healthy version.

  • Sweet baby smells

    Target

    Cleanliness is healthiness right now, so pour a bath for that baby. Make it fun by adding bubbles and the sweet smell of orange. All of Earth Mama's Angel Baby washes, diaper balms, and shampoos are part of this spend $100, get $20 promotion.

    If you just need to add a few dollars to your cart to get there, this Earth Mama Sweet Orange Baby Wash ($9.99) is a yummy, natural, orange-and-vanilla-smelling way to do so.

    You will enjoy baby's bath as much as she does. And everyone will be cleaner for it.

  • Keep surfaces clean. Stay healthy.

    Target

    The best way to stay healthy right now is to be sure you don't touch surfaces that might be covered in germs. So wherever you go with the baby, spraying down the shopping cart, changing station, and high chair is the best stay-healthy plan.

    This Babyganics Multi Surface Cleaner Spray ($4.99) is all-natural, baby-safe, and effective. It's also in stock, and you can have it delivered. Maybe buy a few bottles?

