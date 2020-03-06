Mom's Genius 'Disney Food' Hack Is Tricking Toddlers Like a Boss

Stine says she returned to the grocery store with her 3-year-old son last week to give it a try, and admitted it was "way fun."

"So I think we're going to keep doing it," she shares.

"My son grew up in Thailand, so this is his first experience with US grocery stores and all the branding!" Stine tells CafeMom, explaining that after several years living abroad, they are now back to living in the US. "So this has made grocery shopping easier and more fun for sure."

She admits that her son isn't a super picky eater, so she doesn't struggle with this quite as much as other parents might.

"But I figure it you can make something kind of fun and magical for basically no cost and almost no effort, why not?" Stine says. "I think it could actually really save money if you're choosing branded items because your kids will eat them."