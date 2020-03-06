Family’s Vibrant Rainbow Baby Photo Shoot Radiates Joy & Hope After Loss

Lauren Mann had never staged a rainbow baby maternity shoot before, but when she was asked to do one for Heather Branham, a mom-to-be from Florida, she more than jumped at the chance. The stunning photos are going viral as a gorgeous tribute to both the baby who Branham lost, and the one she is about to bring into the world.
Mann says it was Branham who first came to her with the idea for a photo shoot, and she did her best to make her vision a reality.
Branham says she learned she was expecting a third child in March 2019, and she was overjoyed by the news.
The Florida mom says that because it was still early on in the pregnancy, she and her husband, James, were still hanging on to hope.
Ultimately, the Branhams decided to opt out of a D&C procedure and instead "let nature take its course."
In the months that followed her miscarriage, Branham says she filled her days scouring the internet for similar stories of loss as well as stories of hope, from moms who welcomed healthy rainbow babies after a miscarriage.
"This gave me hope to try again and I immediately begin searching Pinterest for ideas on rainbow babies," she tells CafeMom. "I have heard the term plenty of times before; I just never expected to use it for myself."
But now, she finally can. Branham is expecting a baby girl in May, and her family is once again filled with joy and anticipation.
Branham fired off a quick Facebook message to Mann, and the two women instantly connected.
It was also important to the Branhams to include their other two daughters in the photo, 8-year-old Hailey and 5-year-old Kiley.
Now that the photos are sweeping the internet, both Mann and Branham can hardly believe it.
Branham's words ring true for many -- miscarriage and infant loss are underrepresented, under-discussed, and, sadly, incredibly common.
In the end, Mann hopes that the images don't just tell the story of one mom's journey through loss; she hopes they inspire others to forge ahead too.
