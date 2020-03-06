Family’s Vibrant Rainbow Baby Photo Shoot Radiates Joy & Hope After Loss

Now that the photos are sweeping the internet, both Mann and Branham can hardly believe it.

Mann says she thought she'd get a few shares and likes when she posted them to Facebook on March 3 but never could have imagined the response they've gotten. To date, her post has over 28K shares and thousands of comments -- many from mothers who've faced similar losses.

"When [Mann] sent me the photos, I couldn’t wait to post them to Facebook and share with family and friends," Branham recalls. "I thought they were so beautiful and was so happy to finally get my moment of feeling empowered with my rainbow baby shoot I waited so impatiently for."

Still, she says she "never expected for them to get the attention that they did," and has been touched by the heartfelt comments people have left.

"I was in shock at the impact it had on so many people and how many people have gone through the same thing," Branham shares. "I went from thinking it was so unusual to have a miscarriage and feeling alone, to feeling so connected with complete strangers.

"It’s been absolutely amazing to see the shares likes and comments rise by the thousands every few hours. It has definitely made me realize how [undiscussed] miscarriage and stillbirths are, and I hope the photos continues to open up the subject a bit more."

She also hopes they help make women feel less alone, and reminds them to "hang in there" for hope of their own rainbow baby someday.