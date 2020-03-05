7-Year-Old Killed By Hit-&-Run Driver During Family Memorial Dinner for Grandmother

Nelson's older brother, Christian Rivas, said the family had gathered to celebrate the life of their late grandmother.

Speaking with NBC 5, Rivas explained that their grandmother died just a week and a half earlier, and they had gathered Tuesday at a family member's home, close to where Nelson and his six other siblings lived.

“We had just come together to share a meal as a family in honor of my grandma," Rivas recalled.



As his family was cleaning up from the "celebration of life" event, Nelson went outside to play tag outside with his cousins.

