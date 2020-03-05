Mom Says Girl Can Exclude Boy With Autism from Party -- & People are Teaching Her a Lesson

"You are definitely teaching your daughter that it's okay to exclude people who are different," one commenter wrote. "It's not your choice if he can handle the party or not. He should absolutely receive an invite and his parents/caregivers can decide if he's capable of attending."



"Original Poster, you're not his parent or his caregiver," another said. "It's not your place to assume that a pool party would be tough for him. Too many children with different needs spend their childhoods being left out. Did you verify that all the other children in his class know how to swim or like swimming before you invited them?? Also, if you have to mail invitations because you're afraid of how it will make another child feel ... you already know Your the [expletive]."

One mom was straight-up furious.

"As the mum of a non verbal autistic child we probably wouldn’t go (or if we did it would be for a short period and I would be there with him) but would have been thrilled to be included," she wrote. "You just taught your child a terrible lesson."