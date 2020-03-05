Calling All Parents: It's Actually Pretty Easy to DIY Hand Sanitizer for Kids

After posting this morning about common sense ways to keep our families safe from coronavirus, I decided to head out to get a few supplies that we were lacking. Top on my list: hand sanitizer.
I thought I was on the ball here, but it appears that, I don’t know, about 50,000 people beat me to the stores.
Anyway, I ran out for what I thought would be a 10 minute errand to grab hand sanitizer, only to find out that it is sold out.
Every employee at every store said the same thing – hand sanitizers are flying off the shelves and they are out of stock for now.
Some stores had orders in for new shipments, so you could get lucky in a few days.
That being said – a lot of people will get beaten out to this newly coveted item. So, I investigated an alternate solution: DIY hand sanitizer.
How To Make DIY Hand Sanitizer at Home:
If you weren’t fast enough to grab hand sanitizer before all the stores sold out, you can make some at home. This should be used as a backup method – behind using soap and water, and behind using a store bought version if you can snag any.
If you do find yourself in a pinch, hopefully this will help.
Ingredients:
- 2/3 cup Isopropyl alcohol 91 percent (rubbing alcohol)
- 1/3 cup of Aloe Vera gel
- A small or medium sized mixing bowl
- An empty container like the small ones found in travel-sized toiletry kits
Instructions:
Making hand sanitizer at home is straightforward. In a mixing bowl you stir the Isopropyl alcohol and the aloe vera gel together until they are fully blended.
You can add an essential oil if you like such things. I know a lot of people do!
Pour the homemade hand sanitizer into your container and seal it. Label it and you’re done.
Notes:
Stay healthy -- I hope this helps!
This essay was republished with permission and was written by Liz Faria for her blog A Mothership Down.
