Calling All Parents: It's Actually Pretty Easy to DIY Hand Sanitizer for Kids

Anyway, I ran out for what I thought would be a 10 minute errand to grab hand sanitizer, only to find out that it is sold out.

Everywhere. I initially tried to buy it on Amazon, but it’s selling for like $100 right now. Yikes.

In my pursuit of hand sanitizer I went to Walgreens, The Dollar Store (which looks like it’s been ransacked in a zombie apocalypse – I really should have taken a photo), Home Depot, CVS, a random gas station and a pet store (true fact) before finding the last few travel sized bottles at Stop and Shop.