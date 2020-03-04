6-Year-Old Waiting for School Bus Is Killed While Still Holding Her Grandma’s Hand

Jerrnia and her grandmother were waiting for the bus at 6:30 a.m., just like they did every day.

As the two stood patiently by the side of the road, a 39-year-old woman driving a truck on Kershaw Camden Highway allegedly hit the little girl, who was a student at Heath Springs Elementary School, while she was still grasping her grandmother's hand.

"We were on the sidewalk," Mayson told local news station WSOC. "Then, I saw the black truck coming."

After the truck struck the little girl, the grandmother said she tried calling to her and yelling her name. "[But] I can't hear no voice," she recalled.