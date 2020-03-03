Mom Flips After Learning Sister Is Committing Major Hand-Me-Down 'Sin' Behind Her Back

"You can't expect her to remember what was yours if she got it from you months ago," one person said. "She probably would have offered them back if you did have a second kid or one on the way, but I think she's right that it's not her responsibility to gift you back clothes that you already passed on."

Another person had a totally different take on the situation, though.

"She should have known to give the stuff back when she was done with it," the commenter wrote. "She was thoughtless. On the other hand she's clearly smarter than you are, and you resent it. You're also petty and resent her money too."

"Your sister is correct that a gift is a gift, you should have no expectation of influencing what is done with the gift after you give it," someone else explained.

