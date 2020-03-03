Kids May Be Less Vulnerable to the Coronavirus But Might Also Be Actively Spreading It

So far, it appears that at least in children, coronavirus symptoms have been relatively mild.

A study published in JAMA also analyzed nine Chinese infants who were diagnosed with the virus -- all of whom contracted it from a family member. Although all of the babies were hospitalized and closely monitored, none have reportedly developed any severe complications.



According to health experts, symptoms of the coronavirus (or COIVID-19, as it's also known) typically appear two to 14 days after initial exposure and include shortness of breath, fever, and coughing.

"So far, it appears that more than 80 percent of the infections are pretty mild, no more severe than the common cold," Cody Meissner, professor of pediatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine and an infectious-disease expert recently told NPR. "And children appear to have even milder infections than adults."