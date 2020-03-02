Mom Races to School Drop-Off, Only To Realize She Forgot Her Kids at Home

The morning rush to school is the bane of every parent's existence. Getting your kids showered, clothed, and fed on time before shuffling them off to school is a major feat -- one that if accomplished successfully, surely deserves some kind of victory dance. That is why an anonymous mom, who's now going viral, was probably really proud of herself when she recently hopped into her car and dashed off to drop-off with time to spare. There was just one problem: Her kids weren't in the car.
A clip of the mom's reaction upon realizing the small blip has been making the rounds on Twitter in a BIG way.
The video was shot by the unidentified mama in selfie mode, but shared by Twitter user @torrespriss.
"She rlly drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car," the caption read. "I can't stop laughing."
“I’m driving to school without my kids!” the mom says while filming the back seat of her car -- which is completely empty.
“I have to go back and pick them up,” she continued through absolute fits of laughter. “I can’t believe it. I left my kids … at home.”
The clip itself is only 46 seconds long, so the woman doesn't elaborate further on what happened, other than to say she was "half asleep" this morning.
The video got all sorts of responses from people across Twitter, who found it both hilarious and ... kind of alarming.
"I'M CRYING," tweeted one person.
"MY STOMACH HURTS," added another.
But of course, not everyone was laughing.
"That’s not funny this is how kids get killed left in the car because a parent is rushing or not paying attention to what they are doing," one person commented.
"Can we send the police for a wellness check ... cause I’m concerned," another added.
Others just responded with empathy.
"She needs a vacation away from that routine," one person shared. "God bless Moms."
All the critics out there were quickly quieted when a video of the mom going back for her kids surfaced later.
Although the haters likely thought the mom had left behind small kids, who were then (presumably) at home unattended, they might have missed one little detail: There were no car seats in the back, which was a sign her kids were probably older.
In the follow-up clip, it's pretty clear that her kids appear to be around high school age -- so clearly OK on their own for a few minutes.
That little tidbit sure makes this story even better (and totally not a CPS-worthy event).
In the clip, the two boys can hardly contain their laughter either, when they hop into their mother's car.
“Mom!” one of the teens exclaimed through bursts of laughter.
“I left you!” the mother yelled back.
Say what you will, but the morning struggle is real -- especially with kids. Props to this mom for sharing her hilarious moment with the world, and giving us all something to laugh at (while simultaneously crossing our fingers it doesn't happen to us).
