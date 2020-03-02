Parents Slam ‘Negligent’ Dad After Seeing What He Does Once Leaving Coronavirus Quarantine

Over the weekend, the clip took Twitter by storm, where people had LOTS to say about it.

Pennsylvania dad and daughter duo debut on Fox News, fresh from their Coronavirus quarantine. Dad coughs his way through the interview, but sure, he’s fine. 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/CdIUGB7FDt

(Most of the comments did not exactly go easy on the dad.)

"He coughs into his hand and immediately puts it up in her face, then he takes her water, drinks from it and gives it back to her!?!" one person tweeted. "Who let this man reproduce?"

"Okay that was disgusting and irritating!" tweeted another. "He is an IDIOT. Just stupid, almost negligent father! Cough all on her head, into his hand, grabbing her water bottle, drinking from it and then giving it back. Idc if you are both sick -- that’s gross and that’s how you stay sick longer."

Another person called it "parental negligence on screen."

Several others took issue with the fact that the dad said he believed his daughter coughed because of "nerves" when they were initially being checked, which is why they were flagged.

"Also, I’ve never heard of nerves spontaneously inducing a cough?" one person tweeted. "I HAVE heard of someone who’s just been very sick, start coughing when they try to speak too much ... "