Mom of 9 Shares Costco Cookie Hack That's So Genius We Wish We Thought of It

As a mom of nine (yes -- nine!), Lois Sue Baker knows a thing or two about feeding a large family and saving money while you're at it. It's part of why she began shopping at Costco years ago, buying food in bulk for unbeatable prices. And recently, she decided to take to Facebook to share one of the many tips she's learned over the years -- one that has left a lot of people wondering how they never knew about it before.

  • "Everyone deserves to know this!!" she wrote in her February 16 post.

    Kirkland cardboard box
    Lois Sue Baker/Facebook

    "At Costco, you can request boxes of pastry, cookies, croissants etc. UNCOOKED," she shared in the post. "You simply ask at the bakery counter and they will give you a case with no problem."

    All you have to do is hit up your Costco, walk right up to the bakery counter, and request a box. (Lois doesn't recommend calling, because most Costcos don't have a dedicated phone line for the bakery department.)

  • And here's the best part ... 

    Open box of unbaked cookies
    Lois Sue Baker/Facebook

    According to Baker, you can buy 120 cookies for just $22.99 -- rather than the usual 21 (fully baked) for $7.99. (Talk about a sweet deal!)

    For larger families, or anyone prepping for a big party, the offer is pretty great. 

    "You can freeze them and take some out when you want to cook some," Baker suggested, before telling Facebook, "YOU'RE WELCOME."  

    (Seriously -- THANK YOU, LOIS!)

  • Immediately, Facebook responded with a resounding WHATTT?!?!


    This is one of those "secret" kinda deals that makes you wonder why you never knew about it (and also want to BOOK IT to to the store, ASAP).

    Facebook users quickly started sharing the post, and tagging their friends, family members, and significant others to spread the good word. 

    Some declared the information "dangerous," while others said, "this changes everything."

    It certainly does.

  • Baker tells CafeMom that she's actually known about the tip for years.

    Lois Sue Baker

    In fact, she took advantage of it all the time when she lived in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, during the '90s when she was looking for ways to save on feeding her growing brood of nine. Back then, she tells us, she was shopping more at Sam's Club, which also has a similar deal, but she started doing it at Costco once a store opened near her. 

    These days, her kids are all grown, Baker says, so she's no longer buying in bulk quite as often. Well, except when all the grandkids come over. As of this week, Baker is the proud grandma of 19 grandchildren -- and when they come to visit, having some goodies stored in the freezer is always a good idea.

    She tells CafeMom that her latest grandbaby was born February 26. (Though according to Baker, "I don’t call them grandchildren I call them my grandgremlins!")

  • Baker, who now lives in Iowa, says she'd recently seen a friend post about the baked goods tip online, and she wanted to spread the word.

    Because her friend's post wasn't public, she figured more people "deserved" to know, so she made a post of her own. 

    And clearly, the Internet would formally like to thank her -- BIG TIME.

    (Now if you'll excuse us, we're off to Costco ... )

