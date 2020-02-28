Mom of 9 Shares Costco Cookie Hack That's So Genius We Wish We Thought of It

As a mom of nine (yes -- nine!), Lois Sue Baker knows a thing or two about feeding a large family and saving money while you're at it. It's part of why she began shopping at Costco years ago, buying food in bulk for unbeatable prices. And recently, she decided to take to Facebook to share one of the many tips she's learned over the years -- one that has left a lot of people wondering how they never knew about it before.
"Everyone deserves to know this!!" she wrote in her February 16 post.
And here's the best part ...
Immediately, Facebook responded with a resounding WHATTT?!?!
This is one of those "secret" kinda deals that makes you wonder why you never knew about it (and also want to BOOK IT to to the store, ASAP).
Facebook users quickly started sharing the post, and tagging their friends, family members, and significant others to spread the good word.
Some declared the information "dangerous," while others said, "this changes everything."
It certainly does.
Baker tells CafeMom that she's actually known about the tip for years.
-
Baker, who now lives in Iowa, says she'd recently seen a friend post about the baked goods tip online, and she wanted to spread the word.
Because her friend's post wasn't public, she figured more people "deserved" to know, so she made a post of her own.
And clearly, the Internet would formally like to thank her -- BIG TIME.
(Now if you'll excuse us, we're off to Costco ... )
