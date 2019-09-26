After Wife's Childbirth Death, Dad Speaks Up About ‘Silent’ Crisis Facing Black Moms

The devoted husband and now single father of two was not about to let his wife's death be in vain.

"I didn't have the option of succumbing to my rage," he shared. "I had to focus on what I knew Kira would want me to do and expect me to do, which was making sure that my boys were OK above all things."



Charles also happens to be the son of Glenda Hatchett, a well-known judge and the host of The Verdict with Judge Hatchett.

In 2017, he sued Cedars-Sinai for the death of his wife, though CNN reported that the case is still pending. Johnson has since become a staunch advocate for maternal health, and he is trying to educate the public on the underreported issue of maternal deaths.



That same year, he also launched Kira4Moms, a nonprofit founded "with the mission to advocate for improved maternal health policies and regulations, to educate the public about the impact of maternal mortality in communities ... and promote the idea that maternal mortality should be viewed, and discussed as a human rights issue," the website stated.