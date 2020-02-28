Newborn's Epic Reaction to Being Born Is a Hilarious Welcome to the Real World

Rodrigo Kunstmann Fotógrafo Profissional
Typically, a child's birth is a happy occasion. But one baby's hilarious birthday frown, which was recently caught on camera in the delivery room, certainly begs to differ. The infant was born via C-section in Nilopolis, Rio de Janeiro, where photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann captured her first few moments of life -- and that hilarious mug. CafeMom was able to catch up with Kunstmann this week, as he shared the backstory behind the now viral photo.
Little Isabela made her grand debut on February 13. (Though by the looks of things, she was not happy about it.)
Kunstmann has taken lots of funny newborn shots over the years, but he says this one was the result of being at the right place at the right time.
Earlier this month, Kunstmann shared the photo on his Facebook page, where it began to take off.
Above all, he hopes that his photographs warm the hearts of whoever sees them.
