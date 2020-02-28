Newborn's Epic Reaction to Being Born Is a Hilarious Welcome to the Real World

Typically, a child's birth is a happy occasion. But one baby's hilarious birthday frown, which was recently caught on camera in the delivery room, certainly begs to differ. The infant was born via C-section in Nilopolis, Rio de Janeiro, where photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann captured her first few moments of life -- and that hilarious mug. CafeMom was able to catch up with Kunstmann this week, as he shared the backstory behind the now viral photo.

  • Little Isabela made her grand debut on February 13. (Though by the looks of things, she was not happy about it.)

    Rodrigo Kunstmann Fotógrafo Profissional

    Kunstmann, who owns and runs Rodrigo Kunstmann Fotógrafo Profissional in Belford Roxo, Rio de Janeiro, tells us that Isabela's parents, Renato and Daiane Barbosa, first connected with him online. Soon after, they hired him to capture the cesarean delivery of their first daughter, Isa. But no one could have known just how memorable those photos would turn out to be.

  • Kunstmann has taken lots of funny newborn shots over the years, but he says this one was the result of being at the right place at the right time.

    Rodrigo Kunstmann Fotógrafo Profissional
    Rodrigo Kunstmann Fotógrafo Profissional

    "That strong expression on Isa's face lasted a few seconds, and I filmed and photograph at the same time," he says. In the accompanying video that Kunstmann took, you can barely see Isa's frown, "but the photo highlighted this moment."

  • Earlier this month, Kunstmann shared the photo on his Facebook page, where it began to take off.

    Rodrigo Kunstmann Fotógrafo Profissional
    Rodrigo Kunstmann Fotógrafo Profissional

    Hundreds of people liked the photographer's post, which went up on February 15, and Kunstmann says he feels blessed to see the positive reaction online.

    "I am very happy for the recognition," he tells CafeMom. "I hope that everyone can appreciate photography professionals more and more. It is 11 years of [being in the] profession, and despite all the difficulties that I went through, I never lost my faith."

  • Above all, he hopes that his photographs warm the hearts of whoever sees them.

    Renato and Daiane Barbosa
    Suspire Fotografia

    "[I hope] everyone can have a moment of joy when they see the shared photo," he says. "I have seen very funny comments."

    (Can you say: Mission accomplished?)

    Most of all, the photographer wants people to know that "we all have bad days but have a reason to smile."

    Isa's first moments are definitely making people smile -- all over the world.

