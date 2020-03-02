Dad Puts 9-Year-Old on Extreme Diet & Doesn't See the Damage He's Doing

Although all of the other kids got to bring their favorite snacks to the movie and sleepover party, the dad stuck to his strict eating plan for his daughter -- and sent her to the party with hummus and veggie sticks.

"She made a little fuss about not getting candy but seemed fine," he wrote.

Things changed when she got to the party and probably saw what the others kids were eating. The next day, the girl's mother texted him and was obviously furious.

"Apparently when they were [sitting and] waiting for the movie kids started comparing snacks," he wrote. "M told the other kids that they were gonna get fat and unhealthy because their parents gave them those snacks. She said she had to eat the veggies so she could lose weight, and she wasn't allowed any popcorn (I never said this)."

Back at her friend's house, M further refused to eat anything, insisting she was "going to get fat." The night ended with the parents of the birthday girl calling his ex, and asking her to come pick up her daughter.