New Mom Helps Rescue Man on Fire -- On Her Way Home From the NICU

The new mom was traveling home from the NICU with her mother when she came upon the accident scene.

Right before her, clear as day, she could see a man running down the exit ramp of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis, consumed by flames.

As she recently told USA Today, something inside her took over.

“I guess mom- and gut-instinct,” she said. “If that were my child or my husband or my family member, I would want somebody to run up if they could.”



And so, she did.