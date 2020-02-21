Mom Shares the Heartbreaking Way She Learned Both of Her Newborn Twins Had Cancer

Mary tells CafeMom that when doctors first discovered the rare eye cancer, it was only Eve who was diagnosed.

The girls were born on December 19, 2017, but after 10 days, Mary says she noticed that Eve began showing signs that something was wrong.

"Eve came home for 10 days, stopped eating, and was in terrible pain," the mother recalls. "[I] took her to ER on New Year's Day [2018]."

According to a GoFundMe page created for the girls, Eve was then admitted to the Penn State Children’s Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. There, an exploratory surgery revealed that Eve had a volvulus, which occurs when a portion of intestine or bowel becomes twisted around itself, causing an obstruction. The condition is also called twisted bowel syndrome. As soon as doctors discovered it, they quickly removed a part of her small intestine.