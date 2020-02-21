Mom Shares the Heartbreaking Way She Learned Both of Her Newborn Twins Had Cancer

Mary Oakley
Few things are more devastating than learning your child is chronically ill. But finding out that you have two sick children is especially heartbreaking. Mary Oakley and her husband Nathan, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, are among the few parents out there who know what that experience is truly like. Their 2-year-old twin daughters, Eve and Ella, were diagnosed with retinoblastoma at just 15 days old. And while her daughters are now stable, Mary says her girls are still considered high risk.
Mary tells CafeMom that when doctors first discovered the rare eye cancer, it was only Eve who was diagnosed.
But Eve developed septic shock shortly after the procedure, and remained on life support for the next 10 days.
On January 18, 2018, Ella began the first of six rounds of chemotherapy.
As a result, the twins were each in different parts of Pennsylvania for months.
At 6 months, the twins ended chemotherapy, which is protocol for infants with retinoblastoma.
Needless to say, it's been a difficult few years for the Oakleys, and Eve and Ella's medical needs have certainly taken a toll on the family.
