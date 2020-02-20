Toddler Runs After Pizza Delivery Man For a Hug -- Not Knowing His Own Child Just Died

It happened on February 15, which was otherwise a typical Saturday night for Catterson, who was working his regular shift.

Most pizza deliveries happen in the blink of an eye -- simply hand over the goods, collect your tip, and be on your way. But little Cohen didn't want Catterson to leave without getting a special hug goodbye.

The moment was caught on the Sheely family's doorbell camera, Fox 8 reports. And later, Cohen's mom, Lindsey, was so glad she caught the touching moment in a video, she shared it online.

"I put it up on my Instagram," Lindsey told the news station. "Actually, I just put it up in my [Instagram] stories because we thought it was funny and cute.”