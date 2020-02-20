Build-A-Bear Finally Unveils Its Coveted 'Baby Yoda' & It Was Worth the Wait

In case you're bit confused about the whole Baby Yoda craze, you might want to tune in to the new Disney+ show, 'The Mandalorian . '

It's a live-action series created by Jon Favreau, which takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi and 25 years before the events of The Force Awakens.

As IMDB notes, The Mandalorian follows the adventures of the title character -- a bounty hunter who travels through "the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic."



As for Baby Yoda, that's actually the fan-appointed name for a character known as "The Child" -- a teeny-tiny Yoda-like character who is hands down ADORABLE. (Hence, why everyone now wants to get their hands on the Build-A-Bear version.)