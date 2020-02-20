Build-A-Bear Finally Unveils Its Coveted 'Baby Yoda' & It Was Worth the Wait

In January, Build-A-Bear teased the upcoming release of a "Baby Yoda"-inspired bear, which sent Star Wars fans everywhere into an all-out frenzy. There were no photos yet to share of the little guy, but even with just a few scant details about the plush toy, it was enough to get people excited. And now, it looks like the wait to catch a glimpse of the little guy is finally over. Build-A-Bear just released a photo of the new Baby Yoda (AKA "The Child") -- and it's safe to say this thing is definitely gonna be a BIG hit.
A photo of the coveted plush toy was shared on the brand's Instagram page Thursday morning.
And yes, he sports those same adorable ears and sweet expression that Baby Yoda fans all know and love. (As well as a mini Jedi robe, of course!)
In case you're bit confused about the whole Baby Yoda craze, you might want to tune in to the new Disney+ show, 'The Mandalorian.'
It's a live-action series created by Jon Favreau, which takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi and 25 years before the events of The Force Awakens.
As IMDB notes, The Mandalorian follows the adventures of the title character -- a bounty hunter who travels through "the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic."
As for Baby Yoda, that's actually the fan-appointed name for a character known as "The Child" -- a teeny-tiny Yoda-like character who is hands down ADORABLE. (Hence, why everyone now wants to get their hands on the Build-A-Bear version.)
As soon as Build-A-Bear posted a photo of Baby Yoda this morning, fans promptly FREAKED.
"Need him now!" wrote one Instagram user.
"I’m literally getting this as soon as it comes out," another added.
"I’ve never even seen the show but he’s so cute and I want him," someone else said.
Unfortunately, fans will have to wait just a little bit longer to get their hands on one.
"The cutest creature in the galaxy is arriving at Build-A-Bear Workshop this spring!" Build-A-Bear's caption informed followers on Thursday.
But, if you're really itching for one ASAP, you can sign up for the company's Bonus Club, which will keep you informed via email to ensure you're among the first to know when The Child arrives in stores and online.
(Can you say: Perfect Easter gift?)
