Experts Warn a Second Wave of the Flu Is Here & Hitting Kids the Hardest

The CDC announced Friday that the rate of child deaths and hospitalizations this year has been the highest on record in the last decade.

It's estimated that 26 million Americans have contracted the flu so far since the season began back in October, resulting in about 250,000 flu-related hospitalizations and around 14,000 deaths.



Ninety-two of those deaths have been children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted.

The virus also got its earliest start in more than 15 years, CNBC reported, with cases popping up even earlier than October.