Sisters Due Just Weeks Apart Give Birth on the Same Day, at the Very Same Hospital

According to Good Morning America, the two sisters recuperated in hospital rooms right next door from one another.

That definitely made things easier on their family, who were doubly excited to meet the newest additions to their fam.

And by the sound of things, little Dream and Terry are definitely joining a large, but tight-knit crew. GMA reports that Cierra and Charell have seven other siblings, who all shuttled from each hospital room to the other in a "chaotic and funny scene."

"They were so excited," Cierra told the outlet. "Nobody could believe it."