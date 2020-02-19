Grandma Designs 'Funny' Onesie With Nipple Tassels & Thong -- But Not Everyone's Laughing

Humor is a subjective thing. Something that you may find hilarious, I might really, really not. Case in point: One anonymous grandmother appears to have had the best of intentions when she recently designed her newborn granddaughter a brand new onesie. There was just one problem: The "creative" onesie featured the images of a thong, nipple tassels, and a tramp stamp on it -- and not everyone is laughing over it. In fact, images of the onesie made their way to Reddit, where some people are finding the gift to be everything from cheesy to super inappropriate.
Photos of both the front and back of the onesie blew up once they hit Reddit. (And with good reason.)
The white onesie features the images of two heart-shaped nipple tassels on its front, along with the outline of what appears to be a thong. And on the back, a faux "tramp stamp" tattoo is clearly visible above the back of the thong.
Listen, we love a good novelty onesie as much as the next person. (Those adorable one-pieces that make your baby look like a tiny bear cub? Too cute!) But let's be real -- anything that involves putting mock lingerie on a baby is going to spark some controversy.
So it's really no surprise that people were up in arms when an anonymous Reddit poster shared the photos. And when the person noted that a grandmother had given the outrageous outfit as a gift? Well, let's just say people had opinions.
A lot of people thought the onesie was tasteless.
"We all feel so uncomfortable because she’s sexualizing an infant," one person wrote. "It’s creepy."
"Ya it is beyond creepy and gross," a second person agreed.
"The fact that they even found a onesie like that is gross," someone else added.
But at least a few commenters thought that others needed to lighten up.
"That’s funny, not trashy," one person argued.
"I agree, this is cute/funny," a second person chimed in. "People are too uptight."
Another person had this to say about the controversy:
"Seriously people are acting like the grandma is preparing the baby for a life of stripping or something? It's a stupid little onesie that the baby will have for a few months."
Later in the thread, the original Reddit poster added that the onesie had actually been custom made by the grandmother.
But the whole reason why she even shared the snapshot was because it had actually been positively received online.
"Couldn’t tell if I was more weirded out by how trashy a grandma makes their grandchild look or the 100+ comments telling her it was fabulous," she later wrote.
Wow. Just goes to show that there really are different strokes for different folks ...
