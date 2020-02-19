Grandma Designs 'Funny' Onesie With Nipple Tassels & Thong -- But Not Everyone's Laughing

Photos of both the front and back of the onesie blew up once they hit Reddit. (And with good reason.)

The white onesie features the images of two heart-shaped nipple tassels on its front, along with the outline of what appears to be a thong. And on the back, a faux "tramp stamp" tattoo is clearly visible above the back of the thong.

Listen, we love a good novelty onesie as much as the next person. (Those adorable one-pieces that make your baby look like a tiny bear cub? Too cute!) But let's be real -- anything that involves putting mock lingerie on a baby is going to spark some controversy.

So it's really no surprise that people were up in arms when an anonymous Reddit poster shared the photos. And when the person noted that a grandmother had given the outrageous outfit as a gift? Well, let's just say people had opinions.