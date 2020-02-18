Woman Posing as Newborn Photographer Allegedly Drugs New Mom To Kidnap Baby

In a popular local Facebook group, Juliette Parker made an offer that few could refuse: a free pregnancy or newborn photoshoot for women in Pierce County, Washington. But police say the offer was all a ruse meant to give Parker access to numerous moms and moms-to-be, including one woman who claims that the 38-year-old "photographer" and her 16-year-old daughter attempted to drug her and kidnap her unborn baby.
Parker allegedly used a Facebook group meant for swapping or selling secondhand items to lure in unsuspecting victims.
However, Parker had some very specific criteria for the women she was looking for in her "casting call."
"If you have a new baby that's less than 14 days old or [are] at least 37 weeks pregnant, comment below with a pic of your cute baby or baby bump and his/her bday or your due date, and I'll select people randomly [tomorrow] and the next day," her post stated.
Parker added that she was willing to travel herself for the sessions, which could be done at the homes of each mom. "So don't worry if you don't have a car," she reassured the women.
Plenty of people responded to Parker's offer, but they later noted to police that her behavior was noticeably off.
Women who responded to the post and participated in the free photo shoots noticed that she wanted repeat visits, and they immediately found it odd that Parker kept taking selfies with their babies, according to the Washington Post. They also observed her clearly wiping her fingerprints from everything she touched.
On February 5, Parker's behavior went from odd to dangerous with an unnamed new mom.
During this home photo session, Parker and her daughter allegedly told the new mom that they ran a bakery together and offered her a cupcake as a gift. It was the third time the pair had been to the woman's home, so thinking nothing of it, she gladly ate their cupcake. Quickly after eating it, however, she began to feel seriously ill, later citing numbness, drowsiness, being unstable on her feet, and eventually vomiting, according to a statement from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
Immediately sensing something was wrong, the woman ordered Parker and her daughter to leave her home before calling 911.
The unnamed mother was rushed to the hospital for treatment, and on the way, she told first responders that she believed she had been drugged. The Washington Post also reported that the victim later accused Parker of covertly stealing her house keys as she left.
A toxicology report has yet to discover what was in the cupcake, but a police investigation did find that Parker was likely planning to steal the woman's baby before fleeing the state and raising the child as her own.
On February 14, police arrested both Parker and her teen daughter at their home in Spanaway, Washington, and charged the pair with attempted kidnapping and assault.
Police believe the mother-daughter duo was "baby-shopping" during the other photo shoots, as they decided which one to kidnap.
For those who know Parker, this is quite the fall from grace. In 2019, the 38-year-old mother campaigned to become the mayor of Colorado Springs.
Parker did manage to garner 11,000 votes during the election but ultimately lost to the incumbent mayor, who received 70,000 votes, according to the Canon City Daily Record. A Ballotpedia survey taken during the time of the campaign shows that Parker described herself as “honest, caring, respectful” with a “good moral code & compass" and common sense.
“I have traveled all over and experienced so many things that have taught me the importance of being able to seeing things from someone else’s shoes and to be a good person,” she wrote at the time.
Now, she is being held on a $50,000 bond in connection with the alleged "baby-stealing" scheme.
Parker was expected to be arraigned in Pierce County on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported. Her daughter's case, however, will be handled in juvenile court.
The cautionary tale will hopefully serve as a warning to be extra careful when it comes to accepting offers from strangers that seem too good to be true, showing just how risky "free" offers can be from strangers on Facebook. In fact, it draws many disturbing parallels to the case last year of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, a 19-year-old pregnant mother who was lured to the home of 46-year-old Clarissa Figueroa.
Figueroa reportedly connected with the teen mother on Facebook, offering her free baby clothes if she swung by her home. Ochoa-Lopez was allegedly strangled to death by Figueroa and her 24-year-old daughter, Desiree, before they cut the unborn baby from her womb. Figueroa posed as the baby's mother until authorities stepped in, and the infant later died.
“On social media, anybody can look like a professional photographer or pretend to be anyone they want to be," Pierce County Detective Ed Troyer warned in an interview with the Washington Post. “But if it’s too good to be true, it is. It’s crazy that it’s gotten to the point of baby-stealing now.”
