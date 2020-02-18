Woman Posing as Newborn Photographer Allegedly Drugs New Mom To Kidnap Baby

Police believe the mother-daughter duo was "baby-shopping" during the other photo shoots, as they decided which one to kidnap.

After the arrest, at least a dozen women have come forward to tell police that Parker recently came to their homes as well, and took photos of their babies. According to the mothers, she exhibited the same strange behavior during their sessions, although none have reported being offered a cupcake or feeling drugged during the visit.

Pierce County Detective Ed Troyer told the newspaper that Parker was looking for a baby younger than 5 weeks old and picked her customers accordingly. In the cases where Parker was photographing newborns, he explained, the selfies she took with the babies were also part of her scheme.



“That way, when she shows up somewhere else, she’s got a bunch of pictures of her with the same baby,” Troyer said. “She’s establishing a timeline: ‘Here’s me and the baby a week ago. Here we are two weeks ago.’ We believe that’s the reason.”



One of Parker's victims was Victoria Morris, who was pregnant during a recent home visit but has since given birth. On Monday, she revealed to KOMO News that Parker had used her sleeve to open the front door of Morris' home and refused to sit in a chair, which seemed odd.

"She sat on the floor," Morris said. "She seemed off, but not like something that was alarming that I would have sent her away."

On the day that Morris finally gave birth, she reached out to Parker to ask when she would be over to take her newborn photos. The date was February 14.

"I woke up again at around 6 o’clock in the morning and I was going through Facebook and that’s when I saw she had been arrested,” Morris recalled.