5-Year-Old Pulls Little Sister & Dog Out of Bedroom Window After Waking to House on Fire

Sadly, the fire completely destroyed Noah's home, and his family is looking for help in getting back on their feet.

On a GoFundMe page created by Noah's grandfather, David Woods, the home was said to be "a total loss."

"Due to a recent lapse in our home insurance, this has made a difficult situation a little worse," the grandfather added. "We are planning to rebuild and will likely need to stay in a motel for some time and likely rent a small house while we work to earn funding and build."

The family has managed to raise more than $30,000 since starting the GoFundMe page earlier this week, which is bound to help.

"We thank God for our Noah and his heroic actions," Woods wrote. "If it wasn't for Noah, we may not be here today."

