5-Year-Old Pulls Little Sister & Dog Out of Bedroom Window After Waking to House on Fire

Five-year-old Noah Woods of Bartow County, Georgia, is being called a hero for his incredible bravery over a recent weekend. Noah miraculously rescued all seven members of his family -- plus the family dog -- after an electrical fire broke out February 9 and sent flames cascading through the home, according to CNN.
Noah reportedly awoke to smoke and flames spreading throughout the bedroom he shared with his 2-year-old sister.
A post on the Bartow County Fire Department Facebook page stated that because of the approaching flames, there was only one way to safely exit the bedroom -- through the window. Realizing this, Noah grabbed his little sister and helped her escape through it. He then went back in and pulled his dog to safety. Then, the 5-year-old reportedly ran next door to wake up his uncle and have him alert the rest of the family.
In doing so, the rest of his family members were able to get out of the home safely.
"Noah and four other family members were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation," the statement continued. Ultimately, the boy was credited with saving all of their lives.
"We've seen children alert their families before," Bartow County Fire Department Chief Dwayne Jamison told CNN. "But for a 5-year-old to be alert enough to do this ... that's pretty extraordinary."
Noah was honored for his bravery Friday by the fire department, which made him an honorary firefighter.
He also received a Lifesaving Award from Bartow County Fire Department.
"Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor proclaimed today Noah Woods Day in Bartow County," the fire department declared Friday on its Facebook page.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also heard about Noah's story, and gave the fire chief a letter of recognition to read at the ceremony on his behalf, according to CNN.
Sadly, the fire completely destroyed Noah's home, and his family is looking for help in getting back on their feet.
On a GoFundMe page created by Noah's grandfather, David Woods, the home was said to be "a total loss."
"Due to a recent lapse in our home insurance, this has made a difficult situation a little worse," the grandfather added. "We are planning to rebuild and will likely need to stay in a motel for some time and likely rent a small house while we work to earn funding and build."
The family has managed to raise more than $30,000 since starting the GoFundMe page earlier this week, which is bound to help.
"We thank God for our Noah and his heroic actions," Woods wrote. "If it wasn't for Noah, we may not be here today."
