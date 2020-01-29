Mom of 3 Gets Brutally Honest About Her Crushing ‘Motherhood Crisis’ & She’s Not Alone

"Hi, my name is Kate and I am 36 and I’m having a serious case of lost identity," she began. "Or maybe it’s a midlife crisis. Or a little postpartum depression. Or maybe I’m just tired, overweight and mentally drained."



Swenson is a mom of three boys, one of whom has severe autism and is the inspiration behind her Facebook page, Finding Cooper's Voice.

Despite her exhaustion, Swenson is devoted to her family, writing that "most days, I am happy to do it. But some days, some weeks, I don’t feel that way," she explained. "I feel like I have lost myself along the way."