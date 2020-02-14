Parents Flying Home with Newly Adopted Baby Surprised With ‘Baby Shower’ From Passengers

Dustin Moore
The road to parenthood was a long and bumpy one for Dustin and Caren Moore. According to a recent profile on the couple in the Washington Post, the Moores endured nine long years of fertility treatments, miscarriages, and adoption stress before finally adopting a baby girl recently. When they boarded a flight home with their 8-day-old November 9 to bring her from Colorado to California, the couple were overjoyed -- and overwhelmed. Flying with a newborn is pretty scary stuff, especially for first-time parents who've just been thrown into things. What the Moores never could have expected was just how incredible their flight home would be, thanks to the kindness of strangers.
Dustin first shared the story in a February 9 tweet, which has since been shared thousands of times.
"It’s been a difficult week," the new father began. "But, rather than publicly air my grievances, I’d like to share w/ you the kindness strangers offered us the day we brought our daughter home."
Dustin, who works as a registered dietician, said he wanted to share the story with others for one reason and one reason alone: "I hope our story uplifts you, and reminds you there is goodness to be had in this world."
(Fair warning: It WILL make you a bit emosh.)
It happened shortly after boarding a Southwest Airlines flight and receiving clearance to return home with their newly adopted baby.
A few minutes later, the diaper was changed, and another passenger leaned over to get a glimpse of the sweet little baby.
Moments later, a voice came over the intercom. It was a flight attendant, named Bobby, who wanted to announce an extra special passenger on board ...
And -- you guessed it -- that "special" passenger was the Moores' new baby girl.
“She’s just been adopted by her parents, Caren and Dustin, and is making her way home," Bobby shared, sending the cabin into an instant round of cheers and applause.
(Getting teary yet? Just wait -- there's more.)
Bobby (aka the World's Most Amazing Flight Attendant) then began passing out pens and napkins to flight passengers.
According to Dustin, he sat "speechless in gratitude" as he watched fellow plane passengers -- all strangers to him -- write heartfelt napkin notes.
Once they were collected, the crew read several of them out loud.
“Rub each other’s feet, and rub the baby’s feet,” read one.
“Make time for date night,” another advised.
“Always tell her you love her,” said one more note.
“Drink lots of wine!” someone else quipped.
And finally: “Enjoy every minute. It goes by sooo very fast.”
There were also notes from others who had been adopted themselves.
“I was adopted 64 years ago," one note read. "Thank you for giving this child a loving family to be part of. Us adopted kids need a little extra love. Congratulations.”
Shortly after, Bobby and Jenny approached them, with the napkin notes bundled together for safe keeping.
They also brought with them a pair of pilot wings -- a gift for the Moores' new daughter.
It was then that the Moores learned Bobby and Jenny were actually husband and wife, and they had experienced something similar on their honeymoon flight.
"When I had spoken with Jenny," Dustin shared, "she thought it was a perfect opportunity to pay forward the kind act they had been shown on their honeymoon."
It certainly was.
The couple found themselves overwhelmed with well wishes, even as they deplaned.
