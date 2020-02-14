Parents Flying Home with Newly Adopted Baby Surprised With ‘Baby Shower’ From Passengers

Dustin first shared the story in a February 9 tweet, which has since been shared thousands of times.

Not too long ago, my wife and I boarded a @SouthwestAir flight with our recently adopted infant daughter. W/ clearance to return home to California, my wife carried our precious bundle, while I offered numerous apologies to passengers while maneuvering the aisle with 4 bags. /2

"It’s been a difficult week," the new father began. "But, rather than publicly air my grievances, I’d like to share w/ you the kindness strangers offered us the day we brought our daughter home."

Dustin, who works as a registered dietician, said he wanted to share the story with others for one reason and one reason alone: "I hope our story uplifts you, and reminds you there is goodness to be had in this world."

(Fair warning: It WILL make you a bit emosh.)