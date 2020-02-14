Parents Flying Home with Newly Adopted Baby Surprised With ‘Baby Shower’ From Passengers

Dustin Moore
Kaitlin Stanford
Kaitlin Stanford
Parenting News

Dustin and Caren Moore
Dustin Moore

The road to parenthood was a long and bumpy one for Dustin and Caren Moore. According to a recent profile on the couple in the Washington Post, the Moores endured nine long years of fertility treatments, miscarriages, and adoption stress before finally adopting a baby girl recently. When they boarded a flight home with their 8-day-old November 9 to bring her from Colorado to California, the couple were overjoyed -- and overwhelmed. Flying with a newborn is pretty scary stuff, especially for first-time parents who've just been thrown into things. What the Moores never could have expected was just how incredible their flight home would be, thanks to the kindness of strangers.

  • Dustin first shared the story in a February 9 tweet, which has since been shared thousands of times.

    "It’s been a difficult week," the new father began. "But, rather than publicly air my grievances, I’d like to share w/ you the kindness strangers offered us the day we brought our daughter home."

    Dustin, who works as a registered dietician, said he wanted to share the story with others for one reason and one reason alone: "I hope our story uplifts you, and reminds you there is goodness to be had in this world."

    (Fair warning: It WILL make you a bit emosh.)

    • Advertisement

  • It happened shortly after boarding a Southwest Airlines flight and receiving clearance to return home with their newly adopted baby.

    Dustin Moore

    "My wife carried our precious bundle, while I offered numerous apologies to passengers while maneuvering the aisle with four bags," Dustin continued.

    In other words, it was a lot -- but they managed.

    "About mid flight, our daughter awoke and politely informed us she wanted a new diaper," Dustin recalled. "After inquiring about space for a table change, a thoughtful flight attendant (named Jenny) cleared a space in the back of the plane and gave us privacy."

  • A few minutes later, the diaper was changed, and another passenger leaned over to get a glimpse of the sweet little baby.

    Caren Moore
    Dustin Moore

    She also "politely" asked what led the couple to travel with such a tiny infant, which led them to share an abbreviated version of their adoption story. It was met with congratulations and a few kind remarks, and although the moment was sweet, the new dad likely assumed that would be the end of it. 

    But as it turned out, that was only the beginning.

  • Moments later, a voice came over the intercom. It was a flight attendant, named Bobby, who wanted to announce an extra special passenger on board ... 

    And -- you guessed it -- that "special" passenger was the Moores' new baby girl.

    “She’s just been adopted by her parents, Caren and Dustin, and is making her way home," Bobby shared, sending the cabin into an instant round of cheers and applause. 

    (Getting teary yet? Just wait -- there's more.)

  • Bobby (aka the World's Most Amazing Flight Attendant) then began passing out pens and napkins to flight passengers.

    Caren Moore in airport
    Dustin Moore

    Before he did, he explained that anyone who wanted to share a word of advice or encouragement could simply jot it down on a napkin, which would be collected to give to the happy new parents. 

    Are. You. Kidding. Me?

  • According to Dustin, he sat "speechless in gratitude" as he watched fellow plane passengers -- all strangers to him -- write heartfelt napkin notes.

    Once they were collected, the crew read several of them out loud.

    “Rub each other’s feet, and rub the baby’s feet,” read one.

    “Make time for date night,” another advised. 

    “Always tell her you love her,” said one more note.  

    “Drink lots of wine!” someone else quipped.

    And finally: “Enjoy every minute. It goes by sooo very fast.”

    There were also notes from others who had been adopted themselves.

    “I was adopted 64 years ago," one note read. "Thank you for giving this child a loving family to be part of. Us adopted kids need a little extra love. Congratulations.”

  • Shortly after, Bobby and Jenny approached them, with the napkin notes bundled together for safe keeping.

    They also brought with them a pair of pilot wings -- a gift for the Moores' new daughter. 

    It was then that the Moores learned Bobby and Jenny were actually husband and wife, and they had experienced something similar on their honeymoon flight.

    "When I had spoken with Jenny," Dustin shared, "she thought it was a perfect opportunity to pay forward the kind act they had been shown on their honeymoon."

    It certainly was.

  • The couple found themselves overwhelmed with well wishes, even as they deplaned.

    Dustin and Caren Moore
    Dustin Moore

    In his Twitter thread, Dustin shared that the moment left both he and his wife dumbstruck -- especially given all that they'd been through just to become parents.

    "What all of those perfect strangers and attendants did not know, was the emotionally tender state of two brand-new parents," he shared. "Parents who after nine years of trying had been blessed with their first child. Parents who felt scared, but determined in their new role."

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement