New Mom & Dad Both Fall Asleep During Newborn Photos & the Outtakes Are Everything

But as Jankowski switched over to her second setup, the new parents slowly started to drift off ...

"I keep my studio nice and warm for the babies," she explained, "and there is dim lighting and white noise so it is a very calm and relaxing space."

(Honestly, that does sound like the perfect sleep situation!)



"I started getting the baby ready for the next setup and poses, and my assistant motioned for me to turn around," Jankowski continued. "I did and saw the sweetest thing: these two exhausted parents, curled up in each other's arms, completely asleep."

As a mom of four and an experienced newborn photographer, Jankowski certainly knows a thing or two about being sleep-deprived with new babies at home.

"My assistant Amanda [Walker] also has four kids," she added, "so we both understood that new parent sleep deprivation!"