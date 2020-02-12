New Mom & Dad Both Fall Asleep During Newborn Photos & the Outtakes Are Everything

Amanda Walker/Simply Joyful Moments
There's an image of parenthood we all carry around in our minds (you know, the picture-perfect stuff we'd put on the 'gram), and then there's the reality ... which looks decidedly less picture-perfect. Because for all the amazing and incredible things that come with bringing a new life into the world, it sure is exhausting, no matter how you slice it. That's probably why a recent newborn photo shoot has gone so viral this week -- not for the adorable snapshots of the new baby, but for a behind-the-scenes photo of his two parents, Cindhi and Ross Davis, who were caught catching up on some much-needed sleep in between takes.
Newborn photographer Sarah Jankowski tells CafeMom that it was her assistant, Amanda Walker, who captured the magical moment.
To be fair, she did tell them to take it easy while she did her thing.
But as Jankowski switched over to her second setup, the new parents slowly started to drift off ...
Walker snapped some quick photos to show the two parents later, before letting the two parents carry on with their nap.
Jankowski's photos are taking off online, where people can't seem to get over the hilariously cute shots.
As for Theo's parents, Cindhi and Ross? They got a real kick out of the photos too.
They also can't believe just how viral the pics have gone since first being shared.
"The parents are in awe also, but very happy and excited that their baby already has an amazing story for his baby book," Jankowski said.
(And probably a great snap for his birth announcements!)
