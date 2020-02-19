Furious Mom Says Girl’s Teacher Asks Fifth Grader if She’s Gay -- in Front of the Entire Class

It all started with a rumor that quickly spread throughout a fifth-grade classroom. According to one mom, however, it ended with a teacher more than overstepping her boundaries. Jezenia Gambino of Port St. Lucie, Florida, said her daughter (who has not been named) told her she was too embarrassed to return to school after her teacher asked if she was dating another girl -- in front of the entire class. In fact, the fallout from the incident became so bad, Gambino said she's decided to pull her daughter from school entirely.
According to the mom, a rumor that her daughter was dating another female student began making its way around Northport K-8 last month.
Speaking with WPTV, the mom said that kids had been gossiping for some time, but when the news circled back to the girl's teacher (who has also not been identified), things got out of hand.
"She asked them if they were together, if they were dating as a couple together and she asked them in a way that they felt they were in trouble," the mom recalled, referring to the January 28 incident.
Gambino claimed that she didn't even know the incident had happened until her daughter's friend sent her an emotional text.
Afterward, her daughter was visibly upset.
"She wasn’t sure if they should hang out together anymore because of what happened in school," Gambino said. "She didn’t want anyone to think they were gay."
Worried, Gambino reached out to her daughter's principal, who immediately opened an investigation into the incident.
Gambino was later informed that the teacher had been reported to the Florida Department of Education for inappropriate communication.
The school district also said that the daughter's teacher had been given a verbal warning.
But there were still details about the incident that upset Gambino. She recently told Insider that when her daughter's teacher confronted her, she used "a tone of anger," as if she was being "scolded."
Gambino also said the confrontation based on gossip was "disgusting."
"If the rumor had been about my daughter dating a little boy, I do not think the question would have been asked," she said.
The mom said that her daughter felt so "ashamed" and "humiliated" about the incident that she's decided to homeschool her for the rest of the year.
Lydia Martin, the district's chief communications officer, told Insider in a statement that the "school district conducted a thorough investigation," and assured the media outlet that school policy "will not tolerate sexual harassment or any other form of illegal harassment by any of its employees, students, volunteers or agents."
Gambino isn't fully satisfied by that.
Not only is she upset that her daughter's school district failed to protect her, but she also believes the teacher's punishment was nothing more than "a slap on the wrist."
"She needs to be fired," Gambino told WPTV. "The school isn't setting a good example for their students. The teacher's actions were unacceptable."
