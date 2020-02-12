Boy Adopted From Foster Care Has Incredibly Wise Words for Mom After Putting His Dog To Sleep

Being there when a pet is put to sleep can be traumatic, which is why many parents may opt to leave their children home during the procedure.

But Gay said she "wouldn't have dreamed of leaving Robbie out of this decision," and allowing him to be part of the entire process was important so he could say goodbye in his own way.

So she immediately drove to Robbie's school to sign him out, and broke the news to him gently.

"On the way there he told me he wanted to be the one to hold her when she went to Heaven," Gay shared. "And of course, I gave him that honor. On the way home I told him how proud I was of him for understanding the importance of caring for old animals and helping to make sure they never ever suffer."

