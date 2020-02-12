'Husbands of Target’ Unite in Hysterical Video While Waiting for Their Wives To Just ‘Run In’



Dude Dad/YouTube

Any red-blooded American woman older than 30 knows that what happens in Target stays in Target. Once you cross the threshold into that sacred shopping mecca -- and smell the lovely aroma of Starbucks lattes mixed with buttered popcorn -- all bets are off. We enter a black hole; time stands still. We said we were going in for "just one thing," but somehow, our cart is filled to the brim, and our husbands are texting that they've been waiting in the car for over an hour. (Oops.)

But what if we didn't have to feel guilty for all the hours we spend in Target? What if our husbands were really outside making friends with other bored dads -- and loving every minute of it? So goes the premise of the new viral video "Husbands of Target," which is so funny, it might just make you spit out that tall macchiato you're sipping in the Hearth & Hand section.