'Husbands of Target’ Unite in Hysterical Video While Waiting for Their Wives To Just ‘Run In’

Any red-blooded American woman older than 30 knows that what happens in Target stays in Target. Once you cross the threshold into that sacred shopping mecca -- and smell the lovely aroma of Starbucks lattes mixed with buttered popcorn -- all bets are off. We enter a black hole; time stands still. We said we were going in for "just one thing," but somehow, our cart is filled to the brim, and our husbands are texting that they've been waiting in the car for over an hour. (Oops.)
But what if we didn't have to feel guilty for all the hours we spend in Target? What if our husbands were really outside making friends with other bored dads -- and loving every minute of it? So goes the premise of the new viral video "Husbands of Target," which is so funny, it might just make you spit out that tall macchiato you're sipping in the Hearth & Hand section.
First of all, the clip brings together some of the funniest dads on the internet, which is how you know it's gotta be good.
We're talkin' Penn Holderness of the Holderness Family fame, comedian Charlie Berens, Taylor Calmus of Dude Dad, and Myles Montplaisir, the bearded laugh factory behind YouBetcha.
Together, these four dads imagine a world where waiting in the Target parking lots for their wives isn't a total drag. (Imagine?!)
"I used to get so bored," Montplaisir says at the start of the video. "I thought it would be a good idea to go in with the wife, thought I could maybe scout out some camping gear, or something like that."
But nope.
"I just ended up holding her purse," he adds flatly.
LOL (sound familiar?).
At another point, Calmus jokes that he started passing the time by returning abandoned shopping carts "just to stay busy, get a little exercise."
But over time, something kind of amazing started to happen.
If you're wondering what they do while their wives are shopping for throw pillows, the real question is, "What don't they do?"
You could say it's been the best thing to happen to these guys since ... well, before they ever knew Target existed.
For Holderness, it's also been life-changing in another way.
"You know honestly, I think this saved my marriage," says Holderness. "My wife and I used to constantly fight about how much time she was spending in Target. But now, thanks to the group, our marriage is stronger than ever."
Honestly, if that's not reason enough to form a Target dad group near you, we're not sure what is.
And apparently, some already have!
Believe it or not, a "Husbands of Target" Facebook group popped up Tuesday, presumably in response to the video, and already has 95 members.
"This group is for husbands to coordinate when the wives drag us to Target," the description reads. "If y'all happen to be at the same Target, sitting in the same parking lot, waiting on your wife to finish shopping, why not hang together!"
Yeah -- why not?!
