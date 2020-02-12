Nanny of Boy With Autism Who Died While Locked Out in the Cold as 'Punishment' Speaks Out

MURDER CHARGES: Prosecutors described a house of horrors at the Center Moriches home of NYPD Officer Michael Valva and his fiancée Angela Pollina. READ MORE: https://t.co/hy9xm9x6CO pic.twitter.com/dlPkA3fGvu

It would soon become apparent that Thomas' death was no accident -- Valva and Pollina had intentionally left Thomas inside their freezing cold garage all night.

"Thomas Valva was subjected to freezing temperatures in the home’s unheated garage overnight, when the outside temperature was 19 degrees," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said during a news conference that took place January 24.

A medical examiner added that hypothermia was a major factor in Thomas' death.



Police also determined that injuries to the boy’s face and head were “inconsistent” with the timeline Thomas' father had given them.