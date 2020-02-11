Mom's Genius Hack To Prevent Milk Spills Is So Simple We're Jealous We Didn't Think of It

Avoiding messes when you've got small kids at home is pretty much an impossible feat. Well, except maybe when it comes to spilt milk. Allow us to explain: Clever mom Kate Anderson recently stumbled upon a hack for ensuring your kids never spill another drop of milk again, after placing a tomato sauce lid on the top of a milk container. And we gotta say, it's pretty genius.
-
The hack recently spread like wildfire on the Facebook page Happy Mum Happy Child, where people applauded the mom for her ingenuity.
"This is bloody brilliant," wrote one mom.
"That's such a great tip!" added another. "For me as much as the independent toddler!"
"That there is life-changing ... " another mom posted.
-
Life-changing indeed. Especially when you consider how accident-prone little kids can be.
Then again, as several people pointed out in the thread, perhaps one way to solve that is not to let kids handle things that may be too heavy for them to carefully maneuver in the first place. After all, for the kid who routinely drops the entire gallon of milk on the floor (there's always one), this may not exactly solve the problem.
But for kids who are old enough to handle a carton and just need a little help accomplishing that steady pour, this could be just the thing.
-
-
According to Anderson, she stumbled upon the milk-pouring trick by accident.
“It was only by chance that it worked really, I was washing out all the bottles ready for recycling and I was distracted and put the sauce bottle lid on the milk bottle and that’s when it hit me ... can I save entire bottles of milk?” she told Kidspot this week.
Turns out, she could.
"So, I put the lid on a new bottle of milk and poured and it was so controlled I got my 7-year-old to give it a go, and now we don’t have spilt bottles of milk I’m rushing to clean up before school and work," she continued.
-
Anderson thought she was the only one out there who hadn't thought of the clever hack -- until it was shared on Facebook.
After thousands of people gave her solution a thumbs up, she realized just how clever it really was.
“I wasn’t expecting anything from it," she says about sharing her little idea. "My kids love it they think they are so grown up."
-
-
However, some parents did wonder whether this would just turn their milk carton into something a little too "fun."
"This just makes a more accurate dispenser for squirting milk around," one mom said.
Another mom agreed, adding that instead of winding up in her kids' cereal bowl, "the milk is gonna be squirted around the room" for half of breakfast.
Those concerns are valid, considering kids sometimes do take liberties with any opportunity to play. But come on -- surely it can also work as something functional!
In fact, plenty of people are adding new ideas into the mix.
“Fill the milk bottle up with pancake batter, and kids can help making them,” one mom shared.
Woah -- talk about a game-changer.
Share this Story