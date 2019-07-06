Mom Sounds Off After Getting an Email On 'Losing the Baby Weight' Right After Giving Birth

Rebant added that after struggling with her postpartum body image in the past, she "swore" she wouldn't let herself get caught up in it again.

But the emails left her feeling triggered in ways she wasn't expecting, and she just couldn't keep quiet about it.



"What has this world come to that moms are pressured to look or feel a certain way immediately after having a baby?" she wrote in her post. "Why does one think that postpartum automatically means dieting and weight loss? It’s tragic for the mental health of moms today and I’m definitely not immune."



"So instead of lingering over those emails or the weight I see on the scale, I’m choosing to embrace this body that God used to bring my babies into my family," she continued. "Let’s just forget the naysayers and rock those pregnancy jeans as long as possible because life isn’t meant to be lived that way."



"Yes, these are still my pregnancy jeans and I have zero intention of even stepping foot into my pre-pregnancy clothes anytime soon," she added. "And you better believe my body is much stronger now than it was before, stretch marks and all."

