Newborn Baby Gets $10K Hospital Bill for 'Room & Board' -- Despite Having Insurance

It's no wonder then that the state of health care is among one of the biggest issues weighing on Americans right now.

According to CNBC report, 137 million Americans are currently struggling with medical debt. In fact, TD Ameritrade found that it's the top reason people, regardless of age, would consider cashing in their 401(k)s or other retirement savings.

It's grown so serious, that a county in Kansas this week began threatening to jail any residents who failed to show up in court over unpaid medical bills.

While there's a lot of factors that contribute to the issue, Dr. Marty Makary, author of the book, The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care -- and How to Fix It, there's certainly one big culprit at the center of it.

“We have an irrational marketplace where price gouging has become an accepted way of doing business,” Makary told CNBC. But what most patients don't realize is that the cost of care at one hospital can differ greatly from what they may find at another, and it's important to remember that you can shop around -- and don't have to send financial consent forms you're uncomfortable with.