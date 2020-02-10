Heartbroken Parents Send Warning After Newborn 'Fighter' Dies from Bacterial Meningitis

For weeks, Christian's parents went from doctor to doctor in hopes of finding a diagnosis.

"He had complications ever since he was born, with the large kidneys and everything," his dad told KETV. But none of the doctors could pinpoint what was truly going on with the baby.

Then, on January 17, Christian started gasping for air, which sent his frightened parents back to the doctor.

"They thought he had a ruptured bowel, so they went in and did emergency surgery on Christian," Cloonan recalled.

