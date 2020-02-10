Heartbroken Parents Send Warning After Newborn 'Fighter' Dies from Bacterial Meningitis

Two parents in Omaha, Nebraska, are mourning their child just weeks after the boy was born. Michael Cloonan and Beth Steinmeyer were thrilled when they welcomed their son, Christian Cloonan, on December 9, 2019, but heartbroken when they learned he had several health complications. After weeks of trying to figure out what was behind the sudden symptoms, doctors finally diagnosed the infant with bacterial meningitis. But by then, it was already too late.
For weeks, Christian's parents went from doctor to doctor in hopes of finding a diagnosis.
But the surgery didn't work. Christian's health kept getting worse, and eventually, doctors decided to put him on a breathing tube.
But a bulging soft spot is also a sign of another more serious condition in newborns.
Even after his diagnosis was determined, Christian couldn't be saved.
Christian's parents are sharing his story to encourage other parents to educate themselves on the dangers of bacterial meningitis.
The infant's death was a brutal wake-up call about how quickly things can change -- a lesson that Cloonan said he hopes others can learn from his story.
"Don't give up on your kids and hold them tight, because something like this ... this took him in a matter of days," he said.
For now, both parents are still deeply entrenched in their grief.
"The nightmares are so bad that we hardly even sleep right now because you can hear him crying," Cloonan shared. "And then we jump up and he's not there."
A GoFundMe page has been created to help cover Christian's funeral expenses.
