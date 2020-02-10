This 2-Year-Old in Awe Over the Boy at Target Who Looks Just Like Him Is Everything

Speaking with CafeMom, Demi explained that her son's condition means "his spine stops halfway down about the bottom of his rib cage." Because of this, she said, his legs remain fixed in what she describes as a "Buddha-like position," so he cannot unbend them to walk.

"We found out while I was pregnant and he was born 12 weeks early, weighing only 2 lbs. 11 oz.," she continued. "He was a fighter and spent 12 weeks in the NICU before coming home!"

Demi said she was determined to raise her son just like "any other child," which meant "making sure he gets the same opportunities as everyone else."