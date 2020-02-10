This 2-Year-Old in Awe Over the Boy at Target Who Looks Just Like Him Is Everything

Ollie's World/Facebook
Kids with disabilities so rarely get to see themselves represented -- whether that's in movies, books, or even advertising. It's for this reason that little Oliver Garza-Pena of Arizona stopped in his tracks during a recent trip to Target. Looking back at him from an ad in the kids' aisle was another boy using a wheelchair, just like him. The toddler's mom, Demi Garza-Pena, shared the heartwarming moment on Facebook, where thousands of people have been touched by his story.
Ollie was born with caudal regression syndrome on March 7, 2018.
That included giving her son every chance to be mobile, just like other kids his age.
Demi says her soon-to-be 2-year-old is even excited by the prospect of taking on hills and slopes.
All of that changed, though, when the pair took their fateful trip to Target on February 4.
"Before we left [Target] I was cruising through to look for some clothes for Oliver when he grabbed his wheels and stopped me dead in his tracks," Demi recalled. "He is incredibly strong for a 2-year-old, so there was no budging his chair, and he spun around to see the boy. He never sees kids In chairs like him, and he was starstruck."
Oliver couldn't stop smiling when his mom explained that the boy in the ad had a chair just like his own.
To date, it's been shared more than 16,000 times, with over 700 people commenting to cheer on Ollie.
"That is awesome," wrote one woman. "He knows he is not alone in a wheelchair there are so many like him he is adorable!"
"Yay!" added someone else. "That is so wonderful and this picture of your cutie made me cry happy tears."
Others jumped in with their own heartwarming Target stories.
"Just in the past month, my teenage sister and my 8-year-old daughter have each had moments like this in Target," wrote another woman. "My 8-year-old daughter has lots of freckles and looked up at a Target model with dark skin and even more vibrant freckles and said, 'Look, Mommy, her freckles are pretty.'"
Demi says the display poster has made a lasting impression on her son.
In a lucky twist of fate, Oliver's story even made its way back to the boy in the poster, after his mother spotted Demi's post.
"I’m that little boy in the Target display's Mom and this picture has me in tears!" wrote Ashley Catherine. "Tell Ollie he can do anything he puts his mind to!"
It turns out, that little boy in the poster is named Colton, and he lives clear across the country from Ollie, in Massachusetts. Following the photo of Oliver going viral, the two boys have connected and even struck up a friendship of sorts.
"The boys are sharing pictures and stories over [Facebook] messenger already," Demi explained.
Overall, Demi tells us that she hopes her son's story will help educate others on inclusion and acceptance.
