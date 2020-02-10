Mom Who Thinks Formula Is 'Poison' Demands Friend Breastfeed Her Baby for Her

To say the friends are close would be an understatement.

Her friend even asked her to be in the room when she gave birth (which of course the Reddit poster said yes to).

"As soon as the baby is born they place him right on her for skin to skin contact," the woman explained, adding that nurses started to encourage the friend to breastfeed right away.



But that's when the new mom's breastfeeding woes began.

"She's trying to get baby to latch and he's just screaming his head off," the woman continued in her post. "I could tell she's getting flustered so I tell her it's okay. I had the same issue with my last. We'll just keep trying."

